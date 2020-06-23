Pakistan fails in attempt to charge Indian citizen as 'global terrorist' by UNSC sanction committee

New York [US], June 23 (ANI): Pakistan has suffered a setback after the United States reportedly blocked its efforts to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee.

According to informed sources, after Pakistan failed to produce enough evidence against the Indian citizen, the US blocked and terminated its proposal.

Sources further said that the US conveyed to Security Council members about terminating Pakistan's terror charge proposal, which it had placed on 'technical hold' last year.

Pakistan has been insisting on the UN terror listing of the Indian national whom it has been attempting to link and frame for carrying out acts of terrorism on its soil.

Pakistan has failed to produce any fresh evidence to link with any terror groups the Indian citizen, working as an engineer with an Indian construction company active in Afghanistan, according to a source familiar with developments.

Ever since Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar has been designated as a global terrorist in 2017, Pakistan has been making consistent efforts to falsely link Indian citizens for acts of terrorism on its soil and has been striving to defame Indians but its bluff has been called by India's close partners like the US repeatedly.

The UNSC 1267 committee was set up to oversee measures imposed on terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, such as ISI, Al-Qaida and others. It has five permanent members are China, the US, the UK, France and Russia along with 10 non-permanent members. (ANI)