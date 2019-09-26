External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at an interactive session in New York on Wednesday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at an interactive session in New York on Wednesday.

Pakistan is a very challenging neighbour: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:05 IST

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called Pakistan a "challenging neighbour" and stressed while there is terrorism globally, there is no country in the world that sponsors terror consciously and deliberately against India.
" You have a neighbour who will not trade with you...who will not allow you connectivity...who has slowed down regionalism...who filters people-to-people interaction. It is a very challenging neighbour," he said in an interactive session with Frank G. Wisner, a former US ambassador to India.
"You have terrorism in different parts of the world, but there is no part of the world where a country uses it consciously and deliberately as a large scale industry against its neighbour," the minister stressed.
Jaishankar said that a country is ready to have a dialogue with their neighbour, but questioned that how India can have negotiations with a nation that is nurturing terror and following a policy of implausible deniability, in a reference to Pakistan.
"The issue is not whether to talk or not, everybody wants to talk to their neighbour. The issue is how do I talk to a country that is conducting terrorism and follows a policy of implausible deniability," he said.
He said he does not think that the fundamental issue between India and Pakistan is Kashmir.
"To my mind, the big challenge before us is -- if you have differences with a neighbour, how do you resolve it? Now, these differences are not normal because they are rooted in our history, which is not a normal history," Jaishankar remarked.
"Now all of that you could still handle if they do not do the one thing which is actually unacceptable -- to conduct terrorism, which in their eyes is a legitimate tool of statecraft as a way to pressure you to come to the negotiating table," he said, adding that it was not acceptable as a norm in international relations.
India has repeatedly maintained that dialogue with Pakistan will not be initiated until it takes concrete action against terror emanating from its soil.
Calling Pakistan "terroristan", Jaishankar on Tuesday had said that Islamabad has created an "entire industry of terrorism" to fuel unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi cannot talk to a country that sponsors terror.
"They have to accept the model which they have built for themselves, no longer works. You cannot in this day and age, conduct policy using terrorism as a legitimate instrument of statecraft that is at the heart of the issue. We have no problem in talking to Pakistan, we have a problem talking to terroristan," the minister said during an interview to Asia Society Policy Institute's President Kevin Rudd. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:23 IST

This is just beginning. I'm sure we can do much more in US-India...

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) assured that both India and the United States can do much more to intensify the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:02 IST

PM Modi meets New Zealand counterpart on UNGA sidelines in New York

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) met his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the margins of the 74th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:46 IST

China to conduct giant military parade on Oct 1 to celebrate...

Beijing [China], Sep 26 (ANI): China will put on a massive parade of its most advanced weapons next week in a display of its indigenous military capabilities to commemorate its National Day, the Defence Ministry has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:19 IST

India extends $150 million line of credit to CARICOM nations for...

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday (local time) extended a grant of USD 150 million as Line of Credit to the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) for climate conservation projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:19 IST

PM Modi meets Armenian counterpart in New York

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:03 IST

India-Pak at very serious odds over Kashmir, I'll do whatever I...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that both India and Pakistan are at "very serious odds" over Kashmir right now and assured that he would do "whatever he can" to settle the issue between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 03:42 IST

Mehul Choksi will be extradited: Antigua PM

New York (US), Sept 26 (ANI): Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) assured that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be extradited after he exhausts all his appeals in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:44 IST

Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Day' on Friday

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 26 (ANI): The federal government has announced that the entire nation will observe Friday (September 27) as 'Kashmir Day' to express solidarity with the people of the valley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:39 IST

PM Modi chairs meeting with CARICOM nations on UNGA margins in New York

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) chaired a meeting with the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:24 IST

Iran must earn the respect it wants: USA

Washington [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Iran must earn the respect that it wants from the world, said US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:59 IST

US sanctions Chinese entities, its officials for importing Iranian oil

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday announced a fresh round of sanctions targetting some Chinese entities and its officials for "knowingly" transporting oil from Iran.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:53 IST

Bomb blast injures 3, including 2 policemen, in Quetta

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 26 (ANI): At least three people, two policemen and one passerby, were received severe injuries as a low-intensity bomb explosion hit Quetta, capital of the provincial city of Balochistan, on late Wednesday night.

Read More
iocl