Pakistan most dangerous country to deal with: Former US Defence Secretary Mattis

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 4 (ANI): Former US Defence Secretary James Mattis has called Pakistan "the most dangerous country" he had to deal with.

Mattis made these comments in his latest book titled -- 'Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead.'

Mattis also said that the country views all geopolitics through the "prism of its hostility toward India."

The 68-year-old military veteran had served as United States Defense Secretary from January 2017 to December 2018.

In December last year, Mattis had tendered his resignation to Trump, after he announced that he would withdraw all US troops stationed in Syria, claiming that the ISIS terror group was defeated. (ANI)

