Representative image
Representative image

'Pakistan should act against terror, refrain from retaliatory aggression'

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:48 IST

Washington DC [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): In the wake of India's decision to strip special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan must refrain from any retaliatory aggression, including support for infiltrations across the Line of Control (LoC) and take demonstrable action against terror infrastructure on its soil, said a joint statement by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.
The statement issued by Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that transparency and political participation are the cornerstones of representative democracies and hoped that the Indian government would abide by these principles in Jammu and Kashmir.
"As the world's largest democracy, India has an opportunity to demonstrate for all its citizens the importance of protecting and promoting equal rights, including freedom of assembly, access to information, and equal protection under the law," the statement said.
"Transparency and political participation are the cornerstones of representative democracies and we hope the Indian government will abide by these principles in Jammu and Kashmir," it added.
"And at the same time, Pakistan must refrain from any retaliatory aggression--including support for infiltrations across the Line of Control--and take demonstrable action against the terrorist infrastructure on Pakistan's soil," the statement said.
The joint statement comes amid spiralling tensions between India and Pakistan which came after the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a bill bifurcating the border state into two Union Territories earlier this week.
Rattled by New Delhi's decisions, Islamabad "rejected" the move and said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:40 IST

Ruckus in Pak Parliament after senator calls minister 'dog'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Parliament on Wednesday witnessed unruly scenes after PML-N senator Mushahidullah Khan called federal minister Fawad Chaudhry a "dog".

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:33 IST

Scrapping Art 370 India's internal matter: Tibetan...

Vadodra (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Echoing the stance maintained by the UAE, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, President of the Tibetan government-in-Exile Lobsang Sangay said on Tuesday that the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India's "

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:40 IST

After downgrading diplomatic ties with India, Pak partially...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday partially closed its airspace hours after downgrading its diplomatic relations with India in the wake of New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and make it a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:29 IST

China grants visas to Indian Kailash Mansarovar yatris

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): China has granted travel visas to Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the country's Embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:53 IST

She was a friend and strong partner: Pompeo mourns demise of...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and called her a "strong partner" and a "friend".

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:17 IST

'India didn't inform/consult US before scrapping Article 370'

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday refuted reports which said the Indian government informed/consulted it before taking the decision to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:13 IST

India asked to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Indian government to call back its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria following the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:13 IST

Abrogation of Art 370 to curb terrorism, separatist sentiments in J-K

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The historic move by the Centre to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir is expected to have a broader positive implication of curbing terrorism and separatist sentiments that have been stoked by Pakistan for a long time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:52 IST

Pak downgrades diplomatic relations with India, suspends bilateral trade

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend all bilateral trade in the wake of Indian government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:01 IST

Pakistan considers jihadists 'asset' against India, Afghanistan,...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid Pakistan's continuing struggle to exit from Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, a European researcher has said that jihadists are still considered by Pakistan's security sector agents as an 'asset' against India and Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:45 IST

'Will fight till last drop of blood', says Pak minister on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday said that his country would use all options and "fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:12 IST

Nepal politicians condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from politicians in Nepal on Wednesday on the untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More
iocl