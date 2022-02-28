Pakistani restaurateur shot dead in US during carjacking

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): A member of the Pakistan community in Washington DC was shot dead on Saturday night (local time) in a carjacking incident, said a media report.



Abdul Rauf, who owned a restaurant in Washington DC, was shot in Maryland's Oxon Hill neighbourhood after he resisted the carjackers trying to snatch his car, Dawn newspaper reported, citing Rauf's friends and relatives.

Notably, another Pakistani, Mohammad Anwar, 66, was also killed in a similar incident in Washington's Nationals Park area, following which two teenagers were arrested for his murder.

Both the accused were ordered to be held in a youth detention facility until they turn 21 by a DC court, reported the Pakistani publication, noting that this was the maximum punishment the court could have awarded to the two perpetrators aged 15 and 13 when they committed the offence. (ANI)

