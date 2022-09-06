Palo Alto Networks chief Nikesh Arora lauds India's stability, resources and capability

San Francisco [US], September 6 (ANI): Indian-origin businessman, Nikesh Arora, who is Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks on Monday lauded India's stability, resources and capability.

He made the statement after a luncheon interaction of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

"It was a great pleasure to see the Minister of Commerce from India. It's a very fruitful conversation. It's lovely to see how progressive our ministers are coming here and spending time educating both foreign investors and foreign companies because I think it's India's moment. We have a demographic opportunity, also young people right population dynamics, and the GDP growth is phenomenal. And if we look at the global landscape, India offers a haven of stability and resource and capability, which I think will allow a lot of companies to succeed in the country," said Arora.

Piyush Goyal is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.

Arora further said that he wanted to extend his company's operation in India and looked forward to some concrete steps and concrete actions that can happen as a consequence of this trip.

"I look forward to working in cybersecurity in India, which can happen from a manufacturing perspective. And the work that can happen from skill development allows the opportunity for Indians to deliver capabilities around the world," he said.

Minister Goyal will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting. The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo.

Notably, people of Indian origin hold top positions across the corporate arena, in academics, the information technology field as well as scientific research among others.

The list includes Sundar Pichai who heads Google and its parent company Alphabet, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, IBM's Arvind Krishna, and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen and the latest being Laxman Narasimhan, who has been named as the new CEO of coffee giant Starbucks.

Indian-origin corporates getting into the top positions began to be visible in the 1990s.

Reportedly, it all started in the mid-1990s, with the elevation of Raj Gupta as the Chairman and CEO of Rohm & Haas, Ramani Ayer as the CEO and Chairman of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc and Rakesh Gangwal as CEO of the US Airways Group.

At the start of the 21st century, Indra Nooyi became the CEO of PepsiCo. There's no looking back since then. (ANI)