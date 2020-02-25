Partner with India to fight climate change, rather than defence says Front runner for Democrat's Presidential candidate Sanders

Washington DC [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): Bernie Sanders, the front-runner for the Democratic US presidential nomination on Tuesday said instead of selling weapons to India, United States should partner on the issue of climate change with the aim of creating renewable energy and cutting air pollution.

"Instead of selling USD 3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate change. We can work together to cut air pollution, create good renewable energy jobs, and save our planet," Sanders posted on Twitter.

His tweet comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is on his maiden official trip to India where he is expected to sign agreements.

On Monday, addressing a huge gathering at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump said that US will sign deals to sell over $3 billion of "absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters" and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.

ANI had earlier reported that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday gave its nod to the acquisition of 24 US-made MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopters worth around USD 2.5 billion for the Indian Navy.

It was reported that India and US would make an announcement regarding the MH-60 Romeo choppers and the six Apache attack helicopters for the Army during the visit of American President.

Meanwhile, in the run of the election year, Sanders, the Democratic presidential hopeful has been vociferous in criticising Trump's policies, particularly those done with strategic partners in defence sectors.

On several occasions, Sanders has also advocated cutting the US defence expenditure which he deems as preposterous.

"At a time when we have massive levels of income and wealth inequality; when half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck; when more than 500,000 Americans are homeless; and when public schools throughout the country are struggling to pay their teachers a livable salary, it is time to change our national priorities, Sander was quoted as saying by Washington Post in December 2019.

Sanders represents Vermont in the US Senate and has put forward an aggressive "green New Deal" plan to deal with climate change with a proposal to invest $16.3 trillion in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation, among other areas.

According to the Washington Post, Sanders wants to commit the country to achieving 100 per cent renewable energy for electricity and transportation by 2030, and the total decarbonization of the economy by 2050.

Sanders opposes nuclear power and plans to shut down all of nuclear power plants in the US within 10 years. (ANI)

