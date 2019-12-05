Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on lockdown amid shooting reports

Hawaii [US], Dec 05 (ANI): United States's Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been put into lockdown as authorities were responding to a shooting on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported yet, Russia Today reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m (local times).

"JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information," tweeted Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The shipyard is part of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which is adjacent to Honolulu. (ANI)

