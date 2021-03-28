Pelosi appoints William J Walker as next Sergeant-at-Arms

Washington DC [US], March 27 (ANI): US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the appointment of Major General William J Walker, the current head of the DC National Guard, to serve as the next House Sergeant-at-Arms.

Pelosi announced the appointment for the 38th Sergeant-at-Arms on Friday (local time). Walker will be the first Black man to hold this post.

According to CNN, before Walker can begin serving as House Sergeant-at-Arms, the House must hold a majority vote to confirm his appointment by the speaker.



"It is my honour to appoint District of Columbia National Guard Major General William J Walker to serve as the 38th Sergeant-at-Arms for the House of Representatives," Pelosi said.

"Throughout his long, dedicated career in public service, General William Walker has proven to be a leader of great integrity and experience who will bring his steady and patriotic leadership to this vital role," Pelosi said, adding, "His historic appointment as the first Black American to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms is an important step forward for this institution and our nation."

The appointment comes in the wake of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, with Pelosi noting in her statement that "his experience will be an important asset to the House, particularly in light of the January 6 insurrection. It is essential that we work to strengthen our institution and keep our Capitol community, and all who visit, safe."

After rioters stormed the US Capitol, Pelosi had demanded the resignation of Paul Irving, who held the post previously. In the interim, Paul Blodgett has been serving as acting sergeant-at-arms, CNN reported.

According to a DC National Guard biography of Walker, he has overseen a number of key priorities, including taking responsibility "for the strategic leadership, training, readiness, operational employment and performance of the Army and Air Force components of the District of Columbia National Guard". (ANI)

