Pelosi re-elected as US House Speaker

Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Sunday (local time) officially reelected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to another term with 216 members voting for her.

CNN reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received 209 votes. Senator Tammy Duckworth received one vote, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries received one vote.

After serving for 17 years in charge of the House Democrats, Pelosi ran unopposed in her election. She is the first woman to be Speaker, leading the House from 2006 to 2011, and since the Democrats took back the House in 2018.

According to Sputnik, five Democrats voted against the veteran politician.

Pelosi, 80, has been the leader of the House Democratic Caucus since 2003 and has served as the House Speaker since 2019 and previously from 2007 to 2011.

"Pelosi suggested that this would be her last term in office, striking a deal with a small group of Democratic rebels that she would serve no more than two terms as Speaker," CNN reported further. (ANI)