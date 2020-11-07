Pennsylvania conducted in 'horrible lawless way': Trump quotes counsel

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday quoted independent counsel Ken Starr, who stated that the state of Pennsylvania had conducted itself in a "horrible lawless way", which would hopefully be corrected at the Supreme Court.

Starr had opined that Governor Wolf and the State Supreme Court had flagrantly violated the US Constitution.

"This is what we know. We have to go back to the state level and how this morass came to be in the first instance. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court, flagrantly violated the Constitution of the U.S. The power to set these rules and regulations is vested in the....Legislature. They just ignored that, ignored the Constitution. Now we bring it down to the counting houses, and outrageously, observers, who are the sentinels of integrity & transparency, were excluded. Pennsylvania has conducted itself in a horrible lawless way, and...." Trump posted Starr's opinion on Twitter.

Starr had also defended Trump, saying that the late ballots past the Election Day were illegal.



"...hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances,........has been able to render decisions in a matter of days." Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel @Varneyco," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken lead over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, taking him closer to the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to win the US presidential election.

According to the latest update by CNN, Biden got 27,396 votes and Trump 3,760 votes of the 31,412 votes that were just tallied.

About 87 per cent of these votes have gone to Biden and he has now taken the lead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 votes.

Biden leads Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates. (ANI)

