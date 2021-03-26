Pentagon to provide home to migrant children at Two Texas bases

Virginia [US], March 25 (ANI): Pentagon has announced that it will temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at two Texas military installations.



According to a Pentagon statement, the US Department of Defence on Wednesday approved a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to temporarily house the children at a vacant dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio in Lackland. Children will also stay in a "suitable temporary housing facility" on an area of land on Fort Bliss outside El Paso.

The military installations would house the children through the end of the calendar year under the initial requests from HHS, The Hill reported quoting Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

In addition to this, the HHS department has said it will maintain the custody and responsibility for the well-being and support for these children at all times on the installation. (ANI)

