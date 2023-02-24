Permanent Mission of India to UN organizes panel discussion on Gandhian thought, philosophy

New York [US], February 24 (ANI): Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the University for Peace organized a high-level panel discussion on Gandhian Trusteeship: Mission LiFE and Human Flourishing which highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine of Trusteeship and its relevance in today's world, according to the statement released by India Mission in UN.

In partnership with the University for Peace, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations organized a high-level panel discussion on Gandhian Trusteeship: Mission LiFE and Human Flourishing at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday.

The event highlighted and deliberated on Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine of Trusteeship and its relevance in today's world with a focus on the concept of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and Human Flourishing to promote sustainable lifestyles and enduring peace, according to the statement.



Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of India along with Mathu Joyini, Permanent Representative of the Republic of South Africa; Trine Heimerback, Deputy Permanent Representative of Norway; Juan Carlos Sainz-Borgo, Vice Rector, University for Peace and Joel H. Rosenthal, President of Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs participated in the panel.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj impressed upon the concept of LiFE, propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which focuses on mindful and deliberate utilisation instead of mindless and destructive consumption. She also spoke to developing a critical mass of Pro Planet People dedicated to the environment, the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mission LiFE movement (Lifestyle for the Environment) at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat in October last year.

First proposed by the Prime Minister at COP 26, Mission LiFE is envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. (ANI)

