Pfizer, BioNTech to scale-up vaccine production amid reports on shortage in deliveries

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies have developed a plan to scale-up the production of the vaccine against COVID-19 amid reports on reduction in vaccine deliveries to some EU countries, the companies said.

"Pfizer and BioNTech have developed a plan that will allow the scale-up of manufacturing capacities in Europe and deliver significantly more doses in the second quarter. To accomplish this, certain modifications of production processes are required now. As a result, our facility in Puurs, Belgium will experience a temporary reduction in the number of doses delivered in the upcoming week," the statement said.



According to the statement, the companies plan to be back to the original schedule of deliveries to the European Union beginning the week of January 25, with increased delivery beginning the week of February 15.

This will allow the companies "to deliver the fully committed quantity of vaccine doses in the first quarter and significantly more in the second quarter."

Earlier this week, a number of EU countries said that they were receiving vaccines against coronavirus in smaller quantities than expected, and complained about the indefinite timing of future vaccine deliveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

