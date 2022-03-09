Pfizer starts Phase 2/3 clinical study to evaluate safety, efficacy of COVID-19 oral treatment in pediatric population

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Tuesday (local time) stated that it has started the Phase 2/3 clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 oral treatment in the pediatric population at risk of progression to severe disease.

"Today, we announced the start of a Phase 2/3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of our COVID-19 oral treatment in pediatric participants at risk of progression to severe disease. We are eager to address the need for treatment in this important population," it said in a tweet.

The pharmaceutical company further said Pfizer's oral treatment is not approved but is authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients 12 plus, weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. (ANI)