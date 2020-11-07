Philadelphia Police arrests armed men heading to vote-counting centre: Report

Philadelphia [US], November 7 (ANI): Philadelphia Police has arrested two armed men following the tip of an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Centre, where ballots are currently being counted.

Philadelphia Police officers arrested two men on firearms charges Thursday night after they were discovered carrying guns without valid Pennsylvania permits near the convention centre, The Washington Post reported.

"This is a highly active investigation and we have no additional comment at this time," the district attorney's office said, according to the Post.

No one was harmed in the incident, according to the Post. The men could have ties to the conspiracy theory group QAnon.



A Philadelphia Inquirer photographer Jessica Griffin captured photos of the Hummer that the men were traveling in which featured a QAnon decal on the back window, according to the Hill.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) works closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify and stop any potential threats to public safety. It is vital that the FBI, our partners, and the public work together to protect our community," the FBI said in a statement to the Post.

"As always, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. We have no further information for release and would refer you to the Philadelphia Police Department for any additional guidance at this time," it added.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a narrow lead in Pennsylvania as more ballots from Philadelphia were counted on Friday morning, inching him closer to a victory over President Trump in the state.

The election has not yet been called for either candidate as more ballots continue to be counted. (ANI)

