Photographs of Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim surfaces

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Hours before Bill Clinton were to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday night, a leading British news outlet, the Daily Mail, published never-before-seen photographs of the former US President apparently receiving a massage from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, Chauntae Davies.

Davies, 22 at the time, is seen giving massage to Clinton while he sits comfortably on a lounge chair.

As per the Daily Mail, Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged associate of Epstein, had encouraged Davies to massage Clinton as he had complained of having a stiff neck, after falling asleep on Epstein's infamous private jet -- The Lolita Express -- during a humanitarian trip to Africa in September 2002.

In July, Maxwell was arrested and is presently lodged in prison on charges in connection to Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

In one of the images, Clinton is seen dressed in a light yellow-coloured shirt and beige trousers while his hands rest on his lap. Davies, in the same picture, is seen kneeling on a chair behind him to massage him.

Responding to the photographs, Davies, who is presently in her early 40s, reportedly told the Daily Mail, "Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him."

She was further quoted as saying, that the massage happened when they had a stop-over for the jet to refuel in Portugal.

Davies, who had accused Epstein of raping her several times after being recruited by Maxwell, said that she was "shocked" to see Clinton boarding the jet and he was "charming and sweet".

"Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage. Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good. The President then asked me 'would you mind giving it a crack'," she was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

An embarrassed Davies then told Clinton, "I have got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?"

In an excerpt from her soon-to-be-released memoir, Davies said, "I was groggy and have also always been the queen of putting my foot in my mouth."

"For a moment the room fell silent. I could not believe I'd said that. The words just shot out before I realised what I was saying or who I said it to. Then, although his face had turned the colour of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle," she added.

Epstein, who hung himself at a Manhattan jail in August last year, was accused of using his private plane to transport minor girls to his luxury homes in New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, and Paris. American dignitaries and renowned personalities also used to travel on Epstein's jet.

Earlier, Clinton's office had issued a statement pertaining to his travels on the plane and denying the then President had knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking crimes.

"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has previously been charged in New York," the statement said.

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg of every trip," it added. (ANI)

