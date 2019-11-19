Physician clears air on 'speculation' about Trump's off-record hospital visit

Washington [US], Nov 19 (ANI): Dispelling speculations about Donald Trump's health, his physician on Monday said that the president has not had any chest pain and was not treated for urgent or acute issues.

Sean P. Conley has issued a letter which was posted by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Twitter addressing the issue of Trump's last Saturday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center which was kept off the record.

The unannounced nature of the visit sparked off speculation online making Twitteratis wondered whether Trump was dealing with an undisclosed illness or other issues.

Conley said that it was a routine planned interim checkup as part of the regular primary preventive care Trump received throughout the year. He said due to "scheduling uncertainties" the trip was kept off the record. "He did not undergo any specialized cardiac and neurological evaluations," Conley clarified.

"Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues," Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley said.

Trump will undergo a more thorough exam in 2020, Conley said, and the results of his labs from Saturday will be included in a report then. (ANI)

