Pistols used in Virginia Beach shooting bought legally by attacker

Virginia Beach [USA], Jun 2 (ANI): The two .45 pistols used in a mass shooting at Virginia Beach on Friday that killed 12 people, were probably bought legally by the attacker, a US official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference here, Ashan Benedict, the regional special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said that one of the guns was purchased by the attacker in 2016, while the second was purchased last year. The two guns were found from the scene of the incident.

Benedict added that the authorities found two other weapons during the search at the home of the gunman, identified earlier in the day as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, reports Xinhua.

Craddock, who had died at the scene of the incident, was a city engineer who had been employed with Virginia Beach's public utility department for the past 15 years.

The incident had occurred in the Building No. 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, which includes several city facilities, including the police department.

The Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. (ANI)

