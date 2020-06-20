PLA instigated most violent clash between India-China since 1962 just to grab territory: McConnell

Washington D.C. [US], June 20 (ANI): China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) initiated one of the most violent clashes with India, since the two countries went to war in1962, just for the sake of grabbing land territory, according to a top American Senator.

Mitch McConnell, US Senate Majority Leader during a foreign policy speech on the floor of the House on Thursday said: "On land, for the sake of grabbing territory, the PLA appears to have instigated the most violent clash between China and India since those nations went to war in 1962."

McConnell further said, "Needless to say, the rest of the world has watched with grave concern this violent exchange between two nuclear states. We are encouraging de-escalation and hoping for peace."

As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives on Monday in the face-off with Chinese troops who attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

The Senator, in his speech, termed Beijing as the biggest threat to the United States of America and its allies.

"The Chinese Communist Party has used the pandemic they helped worsen as a smokescreen for ratcheting up their oppression of Hong Kong and advancing their control and influence throughout the region," McConnell said.

"At sea, they have stepped up their menacing of Japan near the Senkaku Islands," McConnell said adding "In the skies, Chinese jets have intruded into Taiwanese airspace four separate times in a matter of days."

Continuing with his attack on the Chinese government, the US Senator said that the recent incidents have clearly shown that the China is committed to "brutalizing people within their own borders, challenging and remaking the international order anew in their image to include literally redrawing the world map." (ANI)

