Plane crashes into apartment building in US

Atlanta [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): A small aircraft crashed into an apartment building off Interstate 85 in northeast Atlanta on Wednesday, police said.

The plane, a Piper PA-28, crashlanded at around 10:30 am (ET) after it took off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, just northeast of Atlanta in Georgia state, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen was quoted by CNN as saying.

It is unclear whether there were any casualties in the incident.

Firefighters and police rushed to the site following the accident.

A Piper PA-28 is a type of a single-engine aircraft having either two or four seats. The model is manufactured with over two dozen variants.

The DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is Georgia's second busiest and averages 230,000 takeoffs and landings annually, according to its website.

It is considered a reliever airport, meaning that the facility is equipped to handle smaller aircraft and reduce congestion at a major airport, the site says. (ANI)

