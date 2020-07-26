Plane with 6 people on board crashes in Utah: US Aviation Administration

Washington [USA], July 26 (Sputnik/ANI): A plane with six people on board has crashed into a residential area in Utah, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"A single-engine Piper PA-32 with six people aboard crashed under unknown circumstances into a residential backyard in West Jordan, Utah, Saturday afternoon," the FAA said in a statement.

The Fox 13 broadcaster has reported that multiple people are injured and three houses have been damaged due to the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will look into the accident. (Sputnik/ANI)

