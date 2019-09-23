PM Modi accorded warm welcome by Indian diaspora in New York

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Amidst loud chants and cheering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community upon his arrival in New York late on Sunday (local time).

PM Modi arrived in New York for his second leg of the seven-day visit to the US. Modi, in yellow Kurta and half jacket, was seen smiling and waving his hand while greeting the cheerful crowd in a hotel.

The slogans of "Modi..Modi.." were raised by the community.

India's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Syed Akabruddin, was present alongwith other officials to welcome the prime minister at the JFK International Airport.

Modi will take part in the UNSG's summit on Climate Change and Leaders' Dialogue on 'Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives' on Monday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "Lending India's voice to the global discourse PM @narendramodi arrives in #NYC for #UNGA74. PM will be participating in sessions on Climate Change, SDG, and universal health among others and will meet India's various regional/multilateral partners."

After completing his engagements in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) departed for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will be addressing the General Assembly for the second time.

Apart from bilateral meetings with other delegations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community in New York outside the General Assembly Hall.

Before departing for New York, Modi shared the stage with US President Donald Trump to address a 50,000 plus audience at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.

The two world leaders had touched upon various important issues of bilateral cooperation that further fuelled US-India friendship to new heights. (ANI)