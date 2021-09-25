PM Modi at UNGA cautioned 'terrorism as tool is double-edged sword': Shringla

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address emphasised that countries using terrorism as a tool should note that it is a double-edged sword, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

At a media briefing after PM Modi's address at UN General Assembly (UNGA) here, Shringla said encouragement to terrorism can "come back to bite you."

PM Modi in his UNGA speech said that countries that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them.

"The Prime Minister also referred to the most pressing issue of today, which is topic of conversation of almost all heads of state or government who spoke at United Nations, that is, the situation in Afghanistan," Shringla said.

"He said countries using terrorism as a tool should note that it is a double-edged sword. I think that is a very important point to make. You cannot think of encouragement to terrorism because that can come back to bite you," he added.

At his UNGA address, Prime Minister said that the world must ensure sure that the territory of Afghanistan is not be used to spread terrorism and terrorist attacks. "We must be stay alert, that no one should use make use of the delicate situation in Afghanistan as a tool for their own use," he said.

Prime Minister said the world is facing the increasing threat of recursive thinking and extremism. "Under these circumstances, the whole world should make science-based rational and progressive thinking, the basis for progress."

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. (ANI)