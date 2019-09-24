PM Modi calls on Nambian Prez on sidelines of UNGA in NY

New York [USA], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Namibian President, Hage Geingob, on the margins of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and intensified the partnership between the two countries.

"PM @narendramodi had a warm & cordial meeting with President Hage Geingob of #Namibia on the margins of #UNGA. Stressed the great potential for further strengthening the partnership between our countries," said the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar.

The Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings here, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

The prime minister discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the Italian president, particularly in the field of trade and investment, as also cooperation in the defence sector.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here on Sunday night to participate in the 74th session of the UNGA, after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 people belonging to the Indian diaspora at a mega community event, which was also addressed by US President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Modi interacted with a number of heads of state, including Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

During Modi's meeting with bin Hamad, both leaders reviewed the full range of ties between India and Qatar.

Modi also met with Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF, and underlined the efforts made by his government towards the health and nutrition of the children of India. (ANI)