Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the India-CARICOM leaders' meeting in New York on Wednesday
PM Modi chairs meeting with CARICOM nations on UNGA margins in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:39 IST

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) chaired a meeting with the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly here.
CARICOM is a group of twenty developing countries in the Caribbean that have come together to form an economic and political community that works together to shape policies for the region and encourage economic growth and trade.
In his welcome address to the group of leaders and bureaucrats attending the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "I welcome your gesture to attend this meeting. My country is fighting against some of today's pressing problems like climate change and poverty. Today's meeting focuses on India's participation with the CARICOM nations in energising our today's requirements and future expectations in areas of mutual cooperation. I hope every one of us will pour in important suggestions from their side today."
"Underscoring our historic and warm ties with Caribbean countries, PM @narendramodi is hosting the India-CARICOM Leaders' Meeting on the margins of #UNGA," spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, tweeted.
Leaders of 14 Caribbean countries participated in the meeting.
The Prime Minister, in his departure note, had said that the India-CARICOM leaders' meeting will "take forward our vibrant South-South cooperation and partnership with them."
Modi, earlier today, addressed the Bloomberg Global Business Forum met at least 42 CEOs of global companies. He is apparently the only leader to have held a meeting with such a large number of CEOs of top global companies at an event coinciding with the UNGA meeting. (ANI)

