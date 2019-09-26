PM Modi and Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid during a meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in New York on Wednesday. Photo/Twitter
PM Modi and Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid during a meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in New York on Wednesday. Photo/Twitter

PM Modi, Estonia Pres meet in New York; discuss tech cooperation

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:17 IST

New York [US], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.
Taking to Twitter, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said, "PM @narendramodi had an engaging meeting with the Estonian President @KerstiKaljulaid. Discussion focussed on the enormous potential of deepening cooperation in the tech and digital areas."
Both the leaders had detailed discussions on a broad spectrum of bilateral relations pursuant to the fruitful visit of Vice President of India to Estonia in August 2019, the MEA said in a press release.
It also added that the leaders discussed steps to deepen bilateral cooperation in the domain of e-governance, cybersecurity, and innovation.
"The meeting provided an opportunity to brief Estonia and to seek their views on enhanced opportunities for bilateral cooperation, thus further strengthening our existing friendly ties," read the release.
Prime Minister Modi also extended his gratitude to Estonia for its support to India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat for 2021-2022. (ANI)

