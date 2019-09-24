PM Modi gifts picture of 'Howdy Modi' event to Donald Trump

New York [US], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) gifted US President Donald Trump a picture of the iconic moment from 'Howdy Modi' event which the two leaders jointly addressed in Houston on Sunday.

The wide-angle picture shows PM Modi and President Trump holding hands before a huge gathering of Indian-Americans at the famous NRG Stadium.

PMO in a tweet said, "Memories from Houston, where history was made! PM @narendramodi presented a framed photograph from the #HowdyModi event to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. President Trump thanked PM Modi for this gesture."

The event saw two leaders came together for the mega community event which was held in honour of the Prime Minister.

The leaders of the two largest democracies showered compliments on each other, with Modi stating that India has a friend in the White House and Trump calling Modi one of US' greatest friends.

"I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India," Modi said at the meeting.

The two leaders held bilateral talks on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump, while talking to reporters, said the two countries will have a trade deal very soon. (ANI)

