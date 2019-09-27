PM Modi goes Indian for UNGA address, ditches all-black suit

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): For his much-awaited address at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned his staple kurta and jacket combo, a significant shift from his attire for the 2014 address at the world body.

Modi wore a white kurta, with his signature taut churidar for the bottom, topped with a sleeveless bandhgala jacket - which has earned the moniker of Modi jacket over the last few years. The dark blue jacket was adorned with small dots of a close-to white hue. A white and orange pocket square added some vibrancy to the ensemble.

For his 2014 address at the 69th session UNGA session, Modi opted for a black bandhgala suit - his go-to attire during foreign engagements.

For his meeting with US President Donald Trump and for receiving the Global Goalkeeper Award earlier this week, the Prime Minister wore similar all-black outfits.

Modi's address at the UN came on the final day of his week-long visit to the US. The leader had a packed agenda of bilaterals amongst other engagements, beginning with the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston event that witnessed him sharing the stage Trump before a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Modi was also honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He also met the CEOs of top global companies, including Boeing, Shell, and Walmart, during the past week. (ANI)