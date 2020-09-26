PM Modi hails India's vaccine production in UNGA, says delivery capacity will help humanity to fight pandemic

New York/New Delhi [US/India], September 26 (ANI): India's coronavirus vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity in fighting the pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly through a video message on Saturday.

"Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' in India is scheduled to start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," he added.

Also, Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

PM Modi further said in India and in "our neighbourhood, we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India" adding, "India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the Vaccines."

Further in the address, PM Modi said despite the ongoing pandemic, India is moving towards a "Self Reliant India" adding that it would be a " Force Multiplier for the Global Economy".

"In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a Self-reliant India. A Self-reliant India will also be a Force Multiplier for the Global Economy," the prime minister said.

Highlighting the intensity of the COVID-19 crisis that has ravaged the world for eight-nine months, the prime minister used the platform to question the UN saying, "Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?"

As per the official updates by the World Health Organisation, globally there are 32,110,656 COVID-19 cases and 980,031 fatalities due to the pathogen globally. (ANI)