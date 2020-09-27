PM Modi highlights India's steps for global welfare in UNGA speech, Imran Khan resorted to warmongering

New York/New Delhi [US/India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted how India has always thought about the interests of humankind and its contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 in his speech at the UN General Assembly while Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech had sought to interfere in India's internal affairs.

India, in its Right of Reply to Khan's speech, had termed it "an incessant rant" and said it had no reasonable suggestion to offer the world. India also said that Khan's remarks were about "lies, misinformation, warmongering and malice". Khan had delivered his speech on Friday and India's Right of Reply was later given by First Secretary Mijito Vinito.

PM Modi, who addressed the 75th United Nations General Assembly in Hindi, said that the international community is faced with a very important question about the relevance of the United Nations as the "requirements and challenges" of the present as well as the future are vastly different from those when the world body was constituted in 1945.

The Prime Minister assured the international community that India's coronavirus vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity in fighting the pandemic.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. In India and in our neighbourhood, we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines," he said.



PM Modi said even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

The phase-3 trial of coronavirus vaccine 'COVAXIN' in India is scheduled to start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October.

"India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own vested interests. This philosophy has always been the driving force of India's policies," he said.

Khan in his speech spoke about his government's role in tackling COVID-19. He talked about Islamophobia and made specific reference to India.

He made references to Jammu and Kashmir and talked of Kashmir being a nuclear flashpoint. Khan claimed India is playing a dangerous game of upping the military ante against Pakistan in a nuclearised strategic environment.

Indian delegate had walked out after Khan began his speech. (ANI)

