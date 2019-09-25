Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top American business leaders in New York. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top American business leaders in New York. Photo/ANI

PM Modi meets 42 top American business leaders in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:07 IST

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met 42 top American business leaders in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session in a bid to boost commercial linkages between India and USA.
It is being said that Modi is the only leader to have gathered so many CEOs of top global companies at UNGA.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also attended the meeting.
"The engagements in New York continue, so does the focus on business, trade and investment ties. All set for the CEO Roundtable, where PM @narendramodi will interact with top American business leaders," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a series of tweets.
"Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the PMO said.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, "How many of the 42 CEOs of the top global companies in the frame with PM @narendramodi can you identify? PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a $5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story."
Before this, Modi met former Mayor of New York City, Michael R Bloomberg ahead of his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.
Bloomberg is one of the founders, CEO, and owner of Bloomberg LP, global financial services, software, and mass media company that bears his name. He served as the 108th Mayor of New York City, holding office for three consecutive terms. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Social media can be 'weapon' for good governance: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called social media a powerful instrument of democracy and said he is in favour of using the platform as a "weapon" for good governance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:45 IST

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi at UNHRC to mark his 150th birth...

Geneva (Switzerland), Sept 25 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a side event was held on Wednesday at UN office in Geneva during the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:32 IST

Modi says behavioural change can help fight global warming,...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said change in behaviour people can help meet the challenge of global warming and invited foreign technology for gasification of coal to reduce emissions from the natural resource.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:32 IST

Come invest in India, If there is any gap I will personally act...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Making a strong pitch for US industry to come and invest in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said he will act as a bridge to fill any gaps in the path of making India an ideal destination for investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:08 IST

Modi pitches for India's membership of NSG

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for India's inclusion in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) saying that the country faces a challenge in nuclear energy because it is not a member of the group of nuclear supplier countries and faces issue of supply of fuel

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:50 IST

Bloomberg to support India access global bond indexes, attract...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Bloomberg will help India navigate the process for gaining inclusion in global bond indexes so that the country could attract more global investments, its CEO Michael Bloomberg announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness makes India...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Emphasising over India's strengths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the four factors which make India reliable for investors are democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:00 IST

India to spend 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure: PM Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is going to spend around 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:48 IST

If you want to invest in market where there's scale, come to India: Modi

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business leaders at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:41 IST

PM Modi meets Michael Bloomberg in New York

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Mayor of New York City, Michael R Bloomberg ahead of his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:46 IST

UK Parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): British parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful, CNN reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:15 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold event during UNGA session to raise...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): A US-based Sindhi organisation will hold an event to raise awareness against the abduction and forced conversion of thousands of young Sindhi girls to Islam in Pakistan during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Thursday.

Read More
iocl