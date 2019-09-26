Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan in New York on Wednesday.
PM Modi meets Armenian counterpart in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:19 IST

New York [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister had a packed day where he took part in several meetings.
Modi chaired a meeting with the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM).
The Prime Minister addressed the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and met at least 42 CEOs of global companies.
He is apparently the only leader to have held a meeting with such a large number of CEOs of top global companies at an event coinciding with the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.
Modi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:46 IST

