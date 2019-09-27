PM Modi meets Cyprus President in New York

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and discussed the operationalisation of the Chabahar Port.

During the bilateral meeting, Modi reiterated India's support for giving priority to diplomacy, dialogue and confidence-building in the interest of maintaining peace, security and stability in the Gulf region, which is of vital importance for New Delhi.

The meeting came amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. It also came after ties between the US and Iran soured following the former's exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

Modi is currently on a week-long visit to the US, where he addressed the 'Howdy Modi' community summit, along with US President Donald Trump, besides participating in several bilateral and multilateral meetings in New York, where the UNGA session is underway.

Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Friday evening. (ANI)