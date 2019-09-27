PM Modi meets Mauritius President on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday.

"It is a great pride to see Prime Minister @narendramodi alongside the President of the Republic of Mauritius! ," Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said in a tweet posting a picture of the two leaders meeting.

Both Modi and Vyapoory delivered their speeches at the UNGA earlier in the day.

Modi also met his counterparts from Greece, Bhutan and Bangladesh -- Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Lotay Tshering and Sheikh Hasina -- after his UNGA address.

Modi, in his address at the UNGA, spoke for around 17 minutes, where he touched upon a number of issues including climate change, development and terrorism. It was the Prime Minister's second address at the global body and his first after assuming power for a second term.

Modi is scheduled to depart from New York to India later in the day after wrapping up his engagements, capping off his hectic week-long visit in the US. (ANI)

