PM Modi meets New Zealand counterpart on UNGA sidelines in New York

New York [USA], Sep 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) met his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the margins of the 74th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ardern, had yesterday addressed an event to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma at the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), hosted by India, along with other world leaders. In the event, the Prime Minister hailed the Mahatma's unifying power of inter-faith and inter-cultural understanding that binds all people and all religions across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister had a packed day where he took part in several meetings.

Modi chaired a meeting with the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM).

The Prime Minister addressed the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and met at least 42 CEOs of global companies.

He is apparently the only leader to have held a meeting with such a large number of CEOs of top global companies at an event coinciding with the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Modi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday. (ANI)