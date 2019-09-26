PM Modi, New Zealand PM meet in New York; discuss international terrorism

New York [United States], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) met his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly session here and discussed a variety of matters including international terrorism.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed global and regional issues of mutual interest, including the issue of international terrorism and appreciated the convergence of views on this matter, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Taking to Twitter, Official Spokesperson of MEA Raveesh Kumar said:" Reinforcing ties with an important partner. PM @narendramodi held talks with New Zealand PM @jacindaardern at #UNGA underlining that strong commonalities and shared values between the two countries have provided a solid bedrock for relations to flourish."

Both sides also reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic, defence, security and people to people relations.

"They recalled their earlier meeting in November 2017 in Manila and noted that following the visit of former Prime Minister of New Zealand to India in October 2016, new institutional mechanisms have been instituted, which has substantially enhanced the bilateral relationship," read the release.

Ardern informed PM Modi about their New strategic paper "India 2022- Investing in the relationship", which is a continuation of the NZ Inc. India Strategy 2011.

She also noted that Indian diaspora and students in New Zealand are an important bridge between two nations and contributing to bonds of friendship between the two countries.

PM Modi thanked his New Zealand counterpart for accepting his invitation to participate in the event "Relevance of Gandhi in the contemporary Times" held on the sidelines of UNGA on 24 September 2019.

Adding that India had supported the joint New Zealand French initiative on Christchurch Call of Action, the released said, "Both countries have strongly condemned and extended support to each other following the Pulwama and Christchurch terror attacks."

Apart from meeting with the member states of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM), PM Modi also held four bilateral meetings on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a special media briefing. (ANI)