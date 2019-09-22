Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Houston, US.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Houston, US.

PM Modi arrives Houston to attend 'Howdy, Modi' event

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:30 IST

Texas [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived Houston where he is scheduled to address 50,000 Indian diaspora at mega 'Howdy Modi' event.
He was received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster were also present for his welcome.
PM Modi will have a round table meeting with the CEOs of oil sector companies on the first day of his arrival in the US.
On September 22, Modi will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi', an Indian community event, which has assumed added importance with US President Donald Trump also attending it.
The event at the NRG Stadium will be followed by a luncheon meeting with elected officials and a community reception at the same venue.
Modi will leave for New York the same day. On September 23, he will attend the United Nations Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit at the UN building.
He has a packed schedule during his week-long visit to the US to attend the UNGA which includes multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, bilateral meetings as also address to the Indian diaspora.
The summit will be followed by a high-level meeting on the Universal Health Coverage.
This will be followed by the Prime Minister's meetings with the Amir of Qatar, President of Niger, Prime Minister of Italy, and the Director of UNICEF.
He will also attend the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives. Modi will also meet the Presidents of Namibia and Maldives.
On September 24, the PM will meet US President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters, which will be their second meeting in three days.
His other engagements during the day include India-Pacific islands' leaders' meeting and Gandhi @150 event. Later, he will receive the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award 2019.
On September 25, Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. He will then attend a CEOs' routable and also have one-on-one meetings.
He will also be meeting Prime Ministers of Belgium, Armenia, and New Zealand and President of Estonia.
On September 26, the Prime Minister has a scheduled meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani. He will also be meeting the President of Cyprus and Prime Minister of Greece.
Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. This will be followed by an informal meeting with other delegations and Indian community outside the General Assembly Hall.
Meetings with the Prime Ministers of Bhutan and Bangladesh are also scheduled on the same day. The Prime Minister will leave for New Delhi on September 28. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:17 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' in New York

New York [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the UN on September 24 as part of India's commitment to boost renewable energy and combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:12 IST

Tourists visit Tokyo's Kappabashi street to buy kitchen tools

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 21 (ANI): Foreign tourists thronged the Kappabashi street in Tokyo to buy Japanese-image tableware, and kitchen tools such as plates and chopsticks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:12 IST

US: 2 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Carolina

Carolina [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in Lancaster, Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:11 IST

Casio provides function calculator to students in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], Sept 21 (ANI): Ho Chi Minh is the financial capital of Vietnam with many new major development projects and Japanese companies have been actively participating and helping in the development process.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Protesters hold marches against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of pro-democracy protesters on Saturday marched on the streets of Egypt demanding the resignations of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:15 IST

Geneva: Pakistani Christians hold protest march against forced...

Geneva, [Switzerland] Sept 21 (ANI): A large number of Pakistani Christians, including women and children, living in Europe have held a protest march in Geneva to demand equal rights in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:51 IST

Afghanistan: 1 child killed, 11 others wounded in blast

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 21 (ANI): One child was killed and 11 others suffered injuries in a blast in Parwan province's Charekar city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Imran Khan leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for New York in the US from Saudi Arabia to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:56 IST

Pakistan International Airlines operated 46 flights without any...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:44 IST

Yellow Vest Protest: Police detains 90 demonstrators in Paris

Paris [France], Sept 21 (ANI): Paris police have detained 90 demonstrators during the fresh round of Yellow Vest protest on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:36 IST

UP: Mongolian President visits Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Mongolian president Khaltmaagiin Battulga visited the world-famous monument Taj Mahal along with his delegation on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:13 IST

Italy: 1 killed, 3 injured in plane crash in Lombardy

Lombardy [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Atleast one person was killed and three others suffered injuries after a plane they were in crashed in Italy on Saturday.

Read More
iocl