Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Sunday (local time). Photo/ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Sunday (local time). Photo/ANI.

PM Modi reaches New York to take part in UNGA session

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:29 IST

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Sunday (local time) on the second leg of his ongoing US visit.
The Prime Minister was welcomed by India's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Syed Akabruddin, and other officials at the JFK International Airport.
Later today, he will take part in the UNSG's summit on Climate Change and Leaders' Dialogue on 'Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives'.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "Lending India's voice to the global discourse PM @narendramodi arrives in #NYC for #UNGA74. PM will be participating in sessions on Climate Change, SDG, and universal health among others and will meet India's various regional/multilateral partners."
After completing his engagements in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) departed for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The Prime Minister will be addressing the General Assembly for the second time.
Apart from bilateral meetings with other delegations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister will also meet the Indian community in New York outside the General Assembly Hall.
Before departing for New York, Modi shared the stage with US President Donald Trump to address a 50,000 plus audience at the 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston.
The two world leaders had touched upon various important issues of bilateral cooperation that further fuelled US-India friendship to new heights. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:36 IST

Iran open to talks on permanent nuclear deal with US, says Zarif

Moscow [Russia], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran is open to talks with the United States on a lasting nuclear deal, but the place for them is at the negotiating table with the signatories to the existing pact, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:33 IST

Iran will present regional security plan at UNGA: Rouhani

Iran [Tehran], Sept 23 (ANI): Warning foreign forces to 'stay away' from the region, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that he will present a security plan for the Gulf at the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:48 IST

As Modi, Trump echo similar sentiments, US-India relations touch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 23 (ANI): India and US relations soared on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump together addressed the Howdy Modi! event at Houston. The two leaders echoed similar sentiments on various issues, including terrorism, trade and defence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:04 IST

Trump has no plans to meet Iranian Prez Rouhani at UNGA

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he has no plans to meet Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:02 IST

Hong Kong: Protests takes a violent turn on 16th consecutive weekend

Hong Kong, Sep 23 (ANI): Protesters here on Sunday night vandalised a subway station, set fires and trampled on Chinese flags as the pro-democracy demonstrations once again took a violent turn for the 16th consecutive weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:32 IST

Iran releases British oil tanker seized in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran [Iran], Sep 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Sunday released Stena Impero, the British oil tanker seized more than two months ago in the Strait of Hormuz for "maritime violations," the Iranian media reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:30 IST

Houston : With Trump on his side, PM Modi slams Pak over...

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism across the globe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:26 IST

'Howdy, Modi' gave push to US, India relations struggling due to...

Annapolis [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Deputy Director of the Asia programme, Micheal Kugelman, on Sunday said that the "Howdy, Modi" event gave major push to the US and India relations which had been struggling due to "commercial tensions" in the recent months.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:47 IST

Modi hails Indian community's contribution in strengthening...

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) hailed the Indian-American community for its contributions in providing new heights and dynamics to the warm and friendly ties shared by India and the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:45 IST

PM Modi departs for New York to attend 74th UNGA

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): After completing his engagements in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) departed for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:38 IST

'Howdy, Modi' has united all countries who oppose terrorism: Manoj Tiwari

Houston [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the "Howdy, Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump has united all the countries who oppose terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:33 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Museum at a community event in Houston

Texas [US], Sep 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) inaugurated Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston.

Read More
iocl