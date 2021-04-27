PM Modi thanks Biden over phone after US extends help to fight COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked US President Joe Biden on held a telephonic conversation, a day after the United States announced that they will send the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," PM Modi tweeted.

"My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19," he added.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, expressing deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a readout from The White House, Sullivan affirmed America's solidarity with India. US and India are the two countries with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

The White House further said that to help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.

India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. (ANI)