Total 193 photovoltaic panels have been set up with each panel having a size of 71.41kW
Total 193 photovoltaic panels have been set up with each panel having a size of 71.41kW

PM Modi to inaugurate 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' in New York

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:18 IST

New York [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the UN on September 24 as part of India's commitment to boost renewable energy and combat climate change.
India has gifted USD one million for a Solar Panel and Green Roof Project under which solar panels will be installed on the rooftop of the headquarters of United Nations headquarters.
It is the first time that solar energy will be produced at the UN headquarters in New York.
The energy that will be generated in the park is equivalent to energy that would have been created through the use of 30,000 kilograms of coal. It also has carbon sequestration of 1000 seedlings which will grow into trees over 10 years.
The plant's annual system output will be 86,244 kWh which is equal to Co2 emissions from 30,246 Kg of coal burnt.
Total 193 photovoltaic panels have been set up with each panel having a size of 71.41kW
Alongside the solar panels, there is also a green roof which has vegetation.
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, had earlier tweeted that India has funded the solar project at UN Headquarters to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy.
Modi reached in Houston, Texas on Saturday afternoon where is scheduled to address 50,000 Indian diaspora on September 22.
On September 23, the Prime Minister will attend several multilateral events there, beginning with the 'Climate Summit' organised by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
He will showcase what India has done to address climate change issues and expectations from the international community to address this very pressing problem.
This event will be followed by another event hosted by the UN Secretary-General, which is on universal health coverage. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:12 IST

Tourists visit Tokyo's Kappabashi street to buy kitchen tools

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 21 (ANI): Foreign tourists thronged the Kappabashi street in Tokyo to buy Japanese-image tableware, and kitchen tools such as plates and chopsticks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:03 IST

PM Modi arrives Houston to attend 'Howdy, Modi' event

Texas [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived Houston where he is scheduled to address 50,000 Indian diaspora at mega 'Howdy Modi' event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:12 IST

US: 2 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Carolina

Carolina [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in Lancaster, Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:11 IST

Casio provides function calculator to students in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], Sept 21 (ANI): Ho Chi Minh is the financial capital of Vietnam with many new major development projects and Japanese companies have been actively participating and helping in the development process.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Protesters hold marches against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of pro-democracy protesters on Saturday marched on the streets of Egypt demanding the resignations of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:15 IST

Geneva: Pakistani Christians hold protest march against forced...

Geneva, [Switzerland] Sept 21 (ANI): A large number of Pakistani Christians, including women and children, living in Europe have held a protest march in Geneva to demand equal rights in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:51 IST

Afghanistan: 1 child killed, 11 others wounded in blast

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 21 (ANI): One child was killed and 11 others suffered injuries in a blast in Parwan province's Charekar city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Imran Khan leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for New York in the US from Saudi Arabia to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:56 IST

Pakistan International Airlines operated 46 flights without any...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:44 IST

Yellow Vest Protest: Police detains 90 demonstrators in Paris

Paris [France], Sept 21 (ANI): Paris police have detained 90 demonstrators during the fresh round of Yellow Vest protest on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:36 IST

UP: Mongolian President visits Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Mongolian president Khaltmaagiin Battulga visited the world-famous monument Taj Mahal along with his delegation on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:13 IST

Italy: 1 killed, 3 injured in plane crash in Lombardy

Lombardy [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Atleast one person was killed and three others suffered injuries after a plane they were in crashed in Italy on Saturday.

Read More
iocl