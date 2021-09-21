PM Modi to leave for US tomorrow ahead of QUAD, UNGA meetings

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the United States tomorrow morning and return to India on Sept 26. The main elements of the program will be the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, QUAD leaders meet and United Nations General Assembly session, said Foreign Secretary HV Shringla at a press conference.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"At their bilateral meeting on September 24, PM Modi and US President Biden will review India-US relations. They are expected to discuss how to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations and boost clean energy partnership among others," said Shringla

"PM Modi will participate in the COVID-19 Global Summit hosted by US President Biden tomorrow," Shringla added. (ANI)