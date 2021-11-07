PM Modi tops in global leaders approval ratings, leaves behind Biden, Merkel

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again topped the global approval rating and emerged as the most popular leader worldwide with 70 per cent approval rating among 13 world leaders, surpassing US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence, a global enterprise technology, which currently tracks on a weekly basis the approval rating for governmental leaders in various countries, recently revealed that PM Modi's approval is highest among all other world leaders.

Prime Minister Modi is followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian President Mario Draghi with approval ratings of 66 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

While German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Joe Biden were the top fourth and sixth leaders in the world according to the approval rating.

Global Leader Approval Ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country.



The group tracks approval ratings for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On a weekly basis, they update the latest data for all 13 countries, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe. "Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country," the company said.

All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults.

In India, the sample is representative of the literate population. For this week's survey, the group said online interviews of approximately, 2,126 adults were sampled for the data on India.

Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence was founded in 2014 and has built a data collection technology platform. It accesses to upwards of 100 million people globally to collect more than 15 million interviews in over 100 countries annually. (ANI)

