Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the India-Pacific Islands Leaders' Meeting in New York
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the India-Pacific Islands Leaders' Meeting in New York

PM Modi vows to take strategic partnership with Pacific Island states to new heights

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:26 IST

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) said that all Pacific Island member states play an "important" role in each other's development while adding that New Delhi will work to take the strategic partnership between the countries to new heights.
The Prime Minister also underlined that India shares "friendly relations with all" of Pacific Island member states.
Addressing the India-Pacific Islands Leaders' Meeting in New York, the Prime Minister said, "It is a matter of happiness that this meet has been organised. India has friendly relations with all, we are important partners in each others' development. I welcome all the leaders and delegations."
"We'll take the strategic partnership to new heights and looking forward to strengthening it," he added.
The India-Pacific Islands Leaders' Meeting takes place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.
It is first of the two plurilaterals which are scheduled to take place during Modi's week-long official visit to the United States.
Modi has participated in string of events, including addressing the mega Howdy Modi! event in Houston, the UN Climate Action Summit in New York and a high-level meeting on the health sector.
He has also held bilaterals with the USA, Italy, Niger and Qatar and met leaders from Bhutan, Germany and Netherlands -- to name a few -- on the sidelines of his UN engagements. The Prime Minister also held a series of pull-asides with countries like Jordan, Indonesia and Luxembourg on Monday.
Modi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly session on Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:24 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Solar Park at UN Headquarters

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the Headquarters of the United Nations here, on the second leg of his visit to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:07 IST

6.1 quake strikes Indian Ocean

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on Richter Scale struck the southwestern part of the Indian Ocean in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:57 IST

Petronet's investment venture in US will create 50,000 jobs: PM Modi

New York [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) outlined that the recent trade deal inked between India's Petronet and the United States-based Tellurian Inc., during the Houston leg of his US visit, will lead to the creation of 50 thousand jobs in years to come.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:56 IST

Our position on mediation is clear: India on Trump's mediation...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): India on Tuesday reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and New Delhi's position on third-party mediation is very clear.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:26 IST

Pelosi launches impeachment inquiry into Trump

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (Sputnik/ANI): US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump after a controversy erupted between him and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:19 IST

Death toll increases to 23 in PoK quake, 300 injured

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 25 (ANI): The death toll increased to 23 in the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude that hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) border region yesterday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:14 IST

Imran Khan quotes Congress over Kashmir issue

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): In yet another embarrassing moment for the opposition Congress, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday quoted the Indian political party while launching an attack on New Delhi over the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:13 IST

Modi meets leaders from Pacific Islands states in New York

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the heads of state and governments of the Pacific Islands states here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:08 IST

Disappointed with international community: Imran Khan admits...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Admitting that Pakistan has failed in its attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he is disappointed with the international community over the issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:15 IST

US will never ratify UN Arms trade treaty, says Trump

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) told the member states of the United Nations that his country will never ratify UN Arms trade treaty that set rules for sales and transfers of small arms, missile launchers and warships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:06 IST

India not shying away from talks with Pak: Modi to Trump

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India is not shying away from talks with Pakistan and has urged it to take concrete steps to tackle terrorism but they have not made any efforts to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:56 IST

We have narrowed the areas of differences: Gokhale on US-India...

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): India and the United States have narrowed down the areas of differences in trade talks and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are optimistic about reaching "some kind of a trade agreement in the near future", said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokh

Read More
iocl