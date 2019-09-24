US President Donald Trump talking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
PM Modi will take care of it: Trump on Imran Khan admitting ISI's role in training Al Qaeda

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:12 IST

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take care of it, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's admission that his country's ISI is training Al Qaeda.
"I have not heard that and I know that your Prime Minister will take care of it," he said while talking to reporters sitting alongside the PM Modi after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN session in New York.
Speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York on Monday, Imran Khan had acknowledged that his country's army and spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) trained Al Qaeda and other militant groups.
"The Pakistani army ISI trained Al Qaeda and all these groups to fight in Afghanistan, there were always links, there had to be linked because they trained them," Khan had said.
"The message is not for me to give but for PM Modi and I think he gave it loud and clear on that day. He gave a big loud message and I am sure he will be able to handle the situation," Trump said when asked if he would like to give a message to Pakistan amidst reports of several terrorists ready to infiltrate into India and the comments made by Pakistan PM.
Imran Khan had said that Pakistan committed one of the biggest blunders by joining the United States in its war on terrorism in the aftermath of 9/11 terror attack. (ANI)

