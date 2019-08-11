Representative image
Representative image

Police arrest Florida man over Facebook post threatening shooting at Walmart

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:39 IST

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The US authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man over a controversial Facebook post threatening a shooting at Walmart, days after the mass-shooting incident in El Paso that claimed lives of 22 people.
In his post on 6 August, Richard Clayton wrote: "3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week." The threat echoes the shooting allegedly carried out by a white supremacist in Walmart on August 3 in El Paso, reported Sputnik news agency.
"It seems that Clayton is a supporter of the white supremacist ideology; he used to publish threats on Facebook several times using fake accounts," ABC quoted Florida law enforcement officials as saying.
In what has been called as one of the worst mass-shooting incidents in the history of the US, 22 people were killed and 27 others sustained injuries after the gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping centre. The suspect was identified by the police as a 21-year-old white man named Patrick Crusius, who was believed to be spurred by his hatred for immigrants. (ANI)

