Police officer in Texas fatally shoots woman inside her own house

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:32 IST

Texas [US], Oct 13 (Sputnik/ANI): A Texas police officer on Saturday shot dead a black woman in her own home after coming there to respond to a call about an open front door in the house, local police said in a statement.
"Near 02:25 a. m. [07:25 GMT] Fort Worth Police Central Division officers responded to an Open Structure call for service in the 1200 block of E. Allen Ave. Details stated the front door to the residence was open. Responding officers searched the perimeter of the house and observed a person standing inside the residence near a window. Perceiving a threat the officer drew his duty weapon and fired one shot striking the person inside the residence," the statement said.
The police stated that the woman died as a result of her injuries.
"The individual, a black female, who resides at the residence succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene," the police added.
The police officer, who shot the woman, has been working in the department since April 2018, according to the police. He is currently suspended from service pending investigations.(Sputnik/ANI)

