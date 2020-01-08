Pompeo briefs Kurdish leader about Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

Washington DC [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) held a telephonic conversation with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani over the missile attacks by Iran targetting two US bases in Iraq and both agreed to stay in 'close touch' amid the escalation of tensions in the Gulf region.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani by telephone today to update him on the Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi Air Bases, including in Erbil. The Secretary and Prime Minister Barzani agreed to stay in close touch as the situation develops," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Early on Wednesday, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles on US targets in Iraq -- first at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Anbar province and another one at Erbil, which falls in the Kurdistan region.

The strikes came hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US air raid has intensified tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, Iraq has said that a total of 22 missiles targetted coalition bases, with 17 of them striking the Al-Asad airbase, including two that did not detonate. Five missiles hit the base in Erbil, the military said in a statement citing CNN.

No casualties among the Iraqi security forces were reported from the strikes.

Iranian state television has claimed that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed. The state media also said that none of the missiles were intercepted, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran has threatened to strike inside America if the US responds to the missile attacks. (ANI)

