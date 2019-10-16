Pompeo calls Iraqi President to discuss 'shared concerns' over Turkish offensive in Syria

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): Amidst ongoing Turkish offensive in Syria, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) called Iraqi President Barham Salih.

The readout from the US States Department said Pompeo called Salih 'to discuss their shared concerns over the ongoing Turkish military incursion into northeast Syria and the need for Turkey to immediately stop its military offensive'.

Turkish offensive in Syria has invited international condemnation with several nations suspending arms sales to Ankara over the issue.

"Secretary Pompeo also condemned the recent violence in Iraq and noted that those who violate human rights and commit acts of violence and intimidation against the media should be held accountable," the readout informed.

This comes a day after the US President imposed sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in Syria.

While imposing sanctions on Turkey, US President Donald Trump on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle Eastern nation.

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that Trump had called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop operations in northern Syria, reported Sputnik.

"President Trump communicated to him very clearly that the United States of America wants Turkey to stop the invasion, implement an immediate ceasefire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence," Pence said.

He added that Trump directed him and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien to lead a delegation to Turkey to begin negotiations immediately. (ANI)

