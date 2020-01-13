Pompeo extends condolences over demise of Oman's Sultan Qaboos

Washington DC [USA], Jan 12: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo condoled the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos Bin Said al Said, who passed away at the age of 79, and said that the King loved the Omani people.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. I came to know and admire His Majesty personally and he loved the Omani people and the Omani-American friendship," Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday.

Pompeo also praised Sultan Qaboos's vision and determination which "shaped Oman into a prosperous and modern state."

"His rule over the last half-century has resulted in lasting and positive change in the Sultanate and the entire Middle East region," he said.

He further said that Sultan Qaboos was a revered leader and Washington deeply valued Omani Sultans' strong partnership in promoting regional stability and security.

Pompeo also recalled Qaboos' role at the onset of the Yemeni conflict to secure the passage of all US Embassy personnel from Yemen.

Sultan Qaboos, who breathed his last on Saturday, was one of the Middle East's longest serving rulers. He was ill for a long time and served as the ruler of Oman since 1970 when he ousted his father in a bloodless coup.

Meanwhile, a one-day mourning will be observed throughout India on Monday as a mark of respect to Sultan Qaboos.

According to an order issued by India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the national flag will be flown at half-mast and no official programmes will be held on that day. (ANI)

